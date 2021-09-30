Bluffton University's Lion and Lamb visit Liberty Arts Magnet for lesson on peace and kindness

Students at Liberty Arts Magnet in Lima got a lesson on peace and love.
Bluffton University's Lion and Lamb peace arts center paid a visit to the school on Thursday for a presentation on peace. Three presentations were given to three different age groups, with the first graders learning how to avoid judging someone based on their looks. Through a song and a story, the students were given insight into making the world a better place with peace and kindness.
"We are trying to encourage children to think about their attitudes and actions and their words and how it impacts other people. We are trying to encourage kindness and respect and all the good things that make the world go round," said Louise Matthews, Lion and Lamb Peace Arts Center director.
The Lion and Lamb is located at Bluffton University and is aimed toward helping children react to the world around them in a positive and peaceful way.