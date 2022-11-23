Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds

Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations.

Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds

This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.

Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.