Bright Nights drive-thru holiday display set to open this weekend at the Allen County Fairgrounds

Allen County Fairgrounds will be burning brighter this season, thanks to some nice donations for decorations.
This is the third year for the fairgrounds and Mercy Health to team up for the Bright Nights display. They have added about 40 new displays for people to check out, and half of them are thanks to small businesses and families in the area who put up $26,000 to include them on the drive-thru lights exhibit. With all the new displays, there is a revised route to make everything fit, and it will take about 25 minutes to see them all. The fairgrounds is happy to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
“Really we look at it as an opportunity to become involved and come enjoy something out here during the holiday season,” says Troy Elwer, Promotions & Operations Manager, Allen County Fairgrounds. ”It is something relatively simple. It requires a lot of preparation and time beforehand. But it is something cool that families in the community can come out and share a little bit of holiday spirit together.”
The cost is $10 per car, but if you want to bring a party bus through, the cost is $30, but you will need to purchase a pass at the fair office during regular business hours beforehand. The Bright Nights opens this Saturday at 6 p.m. You can log on to the Allen County Fair website and Facebook page to get a complete schedule of when the display will be open.
