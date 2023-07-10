Brisco proclaims his innocence as he is sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison for rape

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets eight years in prison after he was found guilty of rape and attempted vehicular assault.
31-year-old Daniel Brisco was found guilty of the charges by an Allen County jury in May. The charges stem from two separate incidents. The rape happened in November of 2021. Detectives say the victim was staying in the same home as Brisco and she woke up while he was having sex with her. Brisco says that the sex was consensual and maintains his innocence.
"I have been incarcerated for over a year now, fighting a charge that, I without a doubt one million percent innocent of," stated Daniel Brisco. "My statement has never changed since day one and will never change. I have not and will not would never commit a crime like this. I take responsibility because I am older and should have not ever consented to having consensual sex with the plaintiff. But to spend over a year in jail and a mandatory prison term for something I did not do, really affects my mental stability and this charge will affect the rest of my life."
Brisco was also classified as a tier three sex offender.