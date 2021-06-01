Brown Bag Series returns to the Allen County Children's Garden

Don’t forget to “stop and smell the roses”. That was the theme at Tuesday’s Brown Bag Series at the Allen County Children’s Garden.
It’s been more than a year since these gardening enthusiasts have been under the gazebo. The program is sponsored by the O.S.U. Extension of Allen County with their Master Gardeners as presenters. The programs are from 11:45 a.m. through about 12:45 p.m. so it fits right into your lunch hour.
Master Gardener Coordinator Joanne Rex explains, “Each week one of the Master Gardeners comes in and shares their knowledge about various gardening or outdoor topics. It’s just to help the community and get them a little bit educated about planting and gardening topics.”
You can learn more about the program on the Children’s Garden Facebook page.