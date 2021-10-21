Buzzard facing a possible death penalty if found guilty of Mercer Co. murder

The woman who has been charged with killing a Columbus man and dumping his remains in Mercer County is facing the death penalty.
Sarah Buzzard had a pretrial hearing Thursday afternoon with her newly appointed attorneys to represent her in a death penalty case. The attorneys discussed making sure everyone had the same evidence moving forward in the case. Buzzard is facing 18 charges, including murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
In 2015, Buzzard and her wife Naria Whitaker allegedly strangled Ryan Zimmerman to death and dismembered him in Columbus Ohio. Then dumped part of the body along Coldwater Creek in Mercer County.
The remains were not discovered until 2016 by a person walking along the creek bed. Whitaker took her own life when she was being arrested on the murder charge. Buzzard remains in Mercer County Jail.