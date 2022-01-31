Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville announces expansion

An Allen County business is about to make a major expansion.
Charles River Laboratories in Spencerville says it will be creating 105 new full-time positions, which will generate 6.6 million dollars in new annual payroll. Along with an 88,000 square foot expansion, this is a 43 million dollar investment by Charles River. The company, headquartered in Boston, provides pre-clinical and clinical lab services for biotech, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industries around the world. Charles River received an 8-year 'job creation tax credit' from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Monday for the project. Other tax abatements and incentives are pending.
The company currently employs 270 people at its Spencerville location. Construction on the expansion should be completed and ready for use by July 2023. Regional growth partnership, Allen Economic Development Group, Jobs Ohio, and the Village of Spencerville were all involved in making the project happen.
Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 31, 2022
New Projects Expected to Create More Than $76 Million in Investments
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for nine projects set to create 982 new jobs and retain 1,640 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $64.9 million in new payroll and spur more than $76 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
NORTHWEST
Dana Light Axle Manufacturing LLC, Napoleon (Henry Co.) expects to create 175 full-time positions, generating $7.4 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Napoleon. Dana Light Axle provides technology driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturing. The TCA approved a 1.373 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
SOUTHWEST
Cerkl Incorporated, Blue Ash (Hamilton Co.) expects to create 125 full-time positions, generating $9.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Blue Ash. Cerkl provides software to improve existing communications processes and create new solutions for working across multiple internal communication channels. The TCA approved a 1.766 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
WESTERN
Radiance Technologies Inc., Beavercreek (Greene Co.) expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $10.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $27.9 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Beavercreek. Radiance Technologies provides engineering, technology, and prototype development, integration, and operational support for the DoD, armed services, intelligence community, and government. The TCA approved a 2.142 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), Dayton (Montgomery Co.) expects to create 147 full-time positions, generating $10.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Dayton. SNC provides engineering and heavy modifications to existing large military aircraft, including altering weapons systems and integrating new technology. The TCA approved a 1.867 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
CENTRAL
Benchmark Industrial Inc., Gahanna (Franklin Co.) expects to create 40 full-time positions, generating $2.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Gahanna. Benchmark distributes industrial, shipping, and safety equipment. The TCA approved a 1.124 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Pluto Healthcare Staffing LLC, Grandview Heights (Franklin Co.) expects to create 65 full-time positions, generating $4.2 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Grandview Heights. Pluto is a health care staffing firm. The TCA approved a 1.532 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc., Columbus (Franklin Co.) expects to create 125 full-time positions, generating $5.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $23.6 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Columbus. Simpson designs, engineers, and manufactures wood construction products. The TCA approved a 1.340 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Vertiv Group Corporation, Westerville (Delaware Co.) expects to create 100 full-time positions, generating $8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $75 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Westerville. Vertiv designs, builds, and services critical infrastructure for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities. The TCA approved a 1.724 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.