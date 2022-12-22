Check your furnace before the storm hits

Your furnaces will also be getting quite the workload as you stay warm heading into the holiday weekend.

There are some precautions that you should take to ensure that your furnace is running in top condition, such as making sure that your furnace itself is clean, and also checking on the PVC pipe and cleaning any ice crystals or debris that could get clogged and stuck. Most importantly, be ready if your power does go out as well.

