Check your furnace before the storm hits

Your furnaces will also be getting quite the workload as you stay warm heading into the holiday weekend.
There are some precautions that you should take to ensure that your furnace is running in top condition, such as making sure that your furnace itself is clean, and also checking on the PVC pipe and cleaning any ice crystals or debris that could get clogged and stuck. Most importantly, be ready if your power does go out as well.
"When we got these extreme conditions they're going to be overworked, it's just that simple… you might be able to, you know, turn that thermostat a couple of degrees if you are comfortable with that, doing that will help, but with this extreme weather, they are going to run. Sometimes when the power does go out, it's just like a computer, the furnace might have a little glitch in it. If you are not getting any heat and you notice it after your power goes out, turn the furnace off the thermostat, wait thirty seconds to turn it back on. Sometimes it just takes a simple reset to get your furnace running," suggested Bob Hare Jr., president of Quality Mechanical Services.
Quality Mechanical Services says that they expect to be on standby for furnace checks throughout the storm as they will be taking calls for residents in need.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.