Christmas comes early for children in an early intervention program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Christmas came early for several youngsters enrolled in an early intervention program.
Southside Christian Church hosted their annual Christmas party for the Help Me Grow program with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Children between birth and age 3 participated in coloring activities, visited with Santa, and enjoyed a free pancake breakfast. The favorite part for the kids came after breakfast! It was time to open gifts all provided by the angel tree at the church. This family event allows children to interact with one another and just enjoy the time of year.
"This is an opportunity for them to have a picture with Santa as well as have a family picture during the holiday season, something that they can take with them and keep for years to come. They can look back and remember 2022. Hopefully they can know and remember the impacts that our agency as well as Southside had the opportunity to have on them during this time," says Rachael Staley with Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The Allen County Board of DD says they are grateful for their partnership with Southside that runs over 20 years.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!