Cincinnati man was struck and killed walking in rural Hancock County

A Cincinnati man walking on State Route 235 in Hancock County was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old William Lawson was walking southbound on 235 when he was hit by a car driven by 24-year-old woman from Alger around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several agencies assisted with the crash.
Media release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle striking a pedestrian walking southbound on SR 235 near CR 29. Through investigation it was learned that 24-year-old Sydney C. Williams of Alger was driving southbound on SR 235 in a 2009 Civic two door. While the Civic was traveling southbound on SR 235 her vehicle struck a pedestrian walking southbound on the west side of the road. The pedestrian was identified as 44-year-old William Lawson of Cincinnati Ohio. Next of kin has been notified prior to this release of information.
Assisting at the scene was the Bluffton Fire Department, Bluffton EMS, Bluffton Police Department, Hanco EMS and Dicks Towing.