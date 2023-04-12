City of Lima and Allen County Dog Warden teaming up for Spay and Neuter Assistance Program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima and the Allen County Dog Warden's Office are teaming up to help control the cat and dog population.
They have started the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program or "SNAP" to provide vouchers to get dogs and cats fixed at local veterinarians. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted litters and overpopulation in local shelters, decrease incidents of animal aggression, and reduce diseases transmitted among the animal population. This is not just a one-year program, for it to see results, it needs to be sustained.
"It has to be a long-term commitment to take care of the feral cat colonies, to take care of the dogs running at large," says Lima's Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli. "We need to able to do this over a long extended period of time. I am talking years to show the cost and effect purpose of it."
The applications for the cat program can be found at the parks department at 900 South Collett Street Lima and for the dogs at the dog wardens office at 1165 Seriff Road Lima. The voucher reduces the cost of the spay and neuter, it does not cover any other fees or costs that are occurred during the vet visit. Low-income residents will get first priority.