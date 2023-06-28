City of Lima announces the return of business roundtable meetings

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is starting its next series of small business roundtable meetings.
As promised, the Department of Workforce and Small Business Development is holding another series of meetings. They are designed for several different types of businesses including restaurant and bar owners, retail and service industries, manufacturing and construction, and home, remote and e-commerce businesses. They are meant to keep a line of dialogue with businesses to see if the city can help them in any way.
"Of course, employment is always a need. Having able bodies, bodies that that are trained and available to work, that is still a continuing need. We also hear needs for potential funding, are there opportunities? Are there grants either with the city, incentives with the city, state, county?" said Amber Martin, director of Workforce & Small Business Development.
A meeting with manufacturing and construction business leaders is Thursday morning at 9 a.m. A full schedule of meetings can be found on the City of Lima's website and on the PDF below.