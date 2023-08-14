Civil War exhibition, lecture, and concert to kick off weekend at St. Marys Grand Opera House/Theater

Press Release from Doug Spencer, Friends of the Saint Marys Theater and Grand Opera House: On Friday August 18, 2023, a Civil War exhibition will be held at the St. Marys Grand Opera House/Theatre featuring authors, vendors and exhibits concluding with a lecture on the remarkable story of the Civil War Steamboat disaster Sultana. Nationally known author, Gene Eric Salecker who is a military historian whose seven published books include Destruction of the Steamboat Sultana: The Worst Maritime Disaster in American History (2022), will present his powerful presentation based on the up-dated, and expanded book on this historically important event. Gene has also written the book Typhoon Louise vs. the United States Navy: Catastrophe at Okinawa, October 9-10, 1945 (2023). He owned the largest collection of Sultana artifacts and memorabilia which he donated to the Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion, Arkansas. Gene is a graduate of Northeastern Illinois University; he is a retired police officer and retired middle school teacher currently acting as the historical consultant for the Sultana Disaster Museum. Concluding the evening will be the music of the Civil War performed by Loco Foco's, a nationally known musical group from Oklahoma and who are a Living History organization whose purpose is to illuminate the first documentable publicly performed blending of early EuroAmerican and African American musical elements resulting in the Nation's first uniquely American music and constitutes the start of American popular music in the U.S.
Admittance is FREE, with the lecture beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the concert immediately following. It begins the weekend that will premiere the original play A Long Journey Home, which tells Charles Kruse’s remarkable Civil War story through the actual words of his letters and through a multi-media presentation including period costumes, props, music, and video. The events he encountered are recreated in dramatic form, boasting a cast of fifteen and including Gary Sandy from the memorable and classic TV sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati serving as the narrator. Two performances are scheduled during the Bi-Centennial celebration, Saturday August 19th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday August 20th at 2:00 p.m. in the St. Marys Grand Opera House/Theatre. For ticket information please contact www.grandoperahouselive.com/tickets .