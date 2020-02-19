Come out and support the arts at Winter Fest

If you are starting to get cabin fever, a local arts festival is set for the end of the month to help promote the arts and create a new scholarship fund for area youth.
The “Legacy Arts Winter Fest” is an evening of live entertainment, art, and food. Bands from all around the region will be performing and a live art piece will be created during the event. The event is to establish a new Legacy Arts - Artspace/Lima Scholarship fund to assist people who want to become more involved in the arts.
Legacy Art representative Josh Unterbrink says, “We believe that people in our community should have the opportunity to take a class and to be exposed to different arts and whether you have the income to enable you to do so shouldn’t matter. So we just want to enable some of the kids in our community that don't have the means to have an opportunity to come to ArtSpace.”
The Winter Fest is Saturday February 29th from 7pm to 11:30 pm at the Legacy Arts Building at 230 North Main Street in downtown Lima. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. You can save $5 at the door by bringing in a donation of artists brushes for ArtSpace. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, at Alter Ego Comics and Groamy’s CD’s & Tapes. The event is being presented by Homies Productions.