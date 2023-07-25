Community Artists Gather Inside the Lima Public Library for Just Draw

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Some local community members took the time Tuesday evening to relax by engaging with their artistic side.
From 6 to 7 pm Tuesday, community artists gathered inside the Lima Public Library for the "Just Draw" event. The monthly event provides participants with artistic supplies and a relaxed space to express their creativity by drawing to the theme. On Tuesday night, that theme pertains to the world of architecture. With these events, attendees may pursue an artistic avenue that they may not have considered before.
"It's kind of a time really more to relax, sit back, maybe take a look at the world that they're not necessarily doing in their day-to-day life... kind of, see the... how it all comes together with art whether that's looking at buildings, whether that's looking at people, whether that's just looking at lines, color, texture, shadow," says Daniel Morris, Reference Librarian, Lima Public Library.
The next "Just Draw" event will be on Tuesday, August 22nd, at 6 pm inside the Lima Public Library.