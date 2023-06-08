Press Release from Lt.Cmdr. Samuel Boyle, Navy Office of Community Outreach: YOKOSUKA, Japan — Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh relieved Rear Adm. Rick Seif as Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7, which also serves as Task Force 54, and Task Force 74, during a ceremony at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, June 2. Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, presided over the change of command ceremony and presented Seif with the Legion of Merit.
"You’ve brought foreign subs alongside your tenders both in Guam and in foreign ports, you were instrumental in the AUKUS talks and advancing the discussions regarding the future Australian nuclear Submarine Force,” said Thomas. “Your subs have participated in many exercises, and you’ve managed a fleet of special mission ships that provide us tremendous situational awareness. The accomplishments are many and broad. I have such a healthy respect for the way the team met mission day in and day out—well done on so many levels."
Seif, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, previously served as commander, Undersea Warfare Development Center prior to taking command of CSG 7 April 13, 2022.
On behalf of Adm. Sakai Ryo, chief of staff, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Vice Adm. Tawara Tateki, Commander, Fleet Submarine Force, JMSDF, also presented a letter of commendation and a 1st Grade Defense Cooperation Medal to Rear. Adm. Seif, in honor of his dedication to advancing interchangeability between the Japanese and U.S. submarine forces.
"It has been the greatest honor of my career to work alongside this forward-deployed team of professionals and our highly capable allies and partners in the undersea domain," said Seif. "The US-Japan alliance is stronger than ever, and I know that Rear Adm. Cavanaugh will continue to grow our relationship and the combined readiness of our undersea forces."
Seif will report to Hawaii for his next assignment as Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Prior to receiving orders to CSG 7, Cavanaugh, a Convoy, Ohio native, previously served as Director, Maritime Headquarters and Sustainment, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
“I'm honored to join this high-performing team," said Cavanaugh. "Let there be no doubt, our duty is warfighting readiness. We will accomplish that objective through teamwork within our headquarters, assigned forces, across task forces, and with allies and partners."
Cavanaugh is the 50th commander of CSG 7.
CSG 7 traces its history back to Capt. F.W. Scanland, who commanded Submarine Flotilla 7 from September 14, 1954 to January 13, 1955.
CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.