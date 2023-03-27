Cooper Farms donates 54,000 eggs to the West Ohio Food Bank

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As the price of eggs continues to rise, the West Ohio Food Bank gets a massive donation to help families who struggle to afford them.
Cooper Farms donated 54,000 eggs to the West Ohio Food Bank today as part of the nationwide initiative "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens," which will provide three million eggs to food banks this spring. Grocery prices continue to rise, so it's important to be able to give food-insecure families items like eggs that can be used in a variety of meals and have high nutritional value.
"Most people can eat eggs, and it's a complete protein. It's easily cooked, and it's easily handled, it just works for everybody," stated Cole Cooper, facility maintenance manager at Cooper Farms.
This donation is especially important as the COVID-era SNAP benefits increase came to an end last month.
"A lot of people used to get anywhere between $300-$400 in SNAP benefits are now looking at $100 dollars or less, so it's a lot tougher for them to be able to try to get groceries on the table for their families," said Gary Wise, food resource coordinator at West Ohio Food Bank.
The West Ohio Food Bank says that some individuals are now receiving as little as $28 a month in SNAP benefits.
Press Release from the Inspire PR Group: LIMA, OHIO (March 27, 2023) – Egg farmers across America are teaming up to feed families ahead of spring celebrations as part of a nationwide initiative led by the American Egg Board called Fighting Hunger by the Dozens. Cooper Farms of Fort Recovery is one of more than 20 farms participating in the initiative, which will provide 3 million eggs to food insecure individuals and families.
Those in need of nourishing food often struggle to find access to versatile, high-quality proteins. Eggs are a good source of protein, containing numerous vitamins and minerals needed for healthy living and are vital to meeting the daily nutritional needs of Americans. Cooper Farms’ donation of 54,000 eggs will provide local residents with thousands of meals. In total, 250,000 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.
“Ohio’s egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Gary Cooper, chief operating officer of Cooper Farms. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Hunger exists in every county and congressional district, and eggs are often one of the most in-demand and most nutritious foods available for families seeking help from local hunger relief networks. Egg farmers are dedicated to feeding those most in need.
“Eggs are a complete protein and provide great nutritional value,” said Cooper. “Easter and Passover mark special occasions for families to gather around the table and we are hopeful that our donation will provide a helpful meal solution for many in our community.”
For more information on Fighting Hunger by the Dozens, visit IncredibleEgg.org/FightingHunger. To learn more about Cooper Farms and West Ohio Food Bank, visit https://cooperfarms.com/ and https://www.westohiofoodbank.org/.