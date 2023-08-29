Press Release from Cornerstone Church: Maumee, Ohio - August 29, 2023 - Get ready for an extraordinary evening of worship and spiritual connection as Cornerstone Church proudly announces its upcoming Encounter Night featuring six time Grammy winner, Israel Houghton and New Breed. This captivating event happens on Friday, September 8th, at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted at Cornerstone Church, 1520 Reynolds Road, in Maumee, Ohio.
Cornerstone Church invites you to experience community and join hands and hearts for an unforgettable night of worship and spiritual encounter. With the doors open to all, this event is designed to provide a unique opportunity for individuals from all walks of life to come together and experience the power of unity through worship.
At Encounter Night, attendees can expect to be swept away in a wave of soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt praise led by none other than Israel Houghton and New Breed. Houghton, a celebrated gospel artist with an impressive musical legacy, will guide the congregation through an evening of powerful worship that will leave a lasting impact.
Date: Friday, September 8th, 2023
Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; Event starts at 7:00 pm
Location: Cornerstone Church, Maumee, Ohio
There is no cost to attend. This event is open to all individuals, making it an inclusive opportunity to come together and celebrate the goodness of God.
About Cornerstone Church:
Cornerstone Church has been serving the region for over thirty years. Phil and Meredith Ryburn have been leading the church since October 2019.