Monday, January 9, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Timothy Hilker, 51, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, F5 – Court sets bond at $5,000 cash or surety along with a waiver of extradition; pre-trial set for 2/8/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Bradley Colley, 54, Convoy, pled not guilty to Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 - released on surety bond with no contact order; pre-trial set at 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Ian Pimentel, 35, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Endangering Children, F3 and Endangering Children, F2 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Idris Nuriddeen, 47, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F2, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F2, and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – Court set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Zachary Ross, 26, Grover Hill, pled not guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Assault, F3, Vehicular Assault, F4, & OVI, M1 - released on surety bond with a no contact order, pre-trial set for 2/3/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Brendan Bergman, 27, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Taylor Shannon, 31, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, F1, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3, Trafficking in LSD, F4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, Possession of LSD, F5, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/3/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Joseph Mohr, 46, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Violating a Protection Order, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Anthony Oliver, 27, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Linda Falkenstein, 53, Sturgis, Michigan, pled not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
TIME WAIVER HEARING
Christopher Knuth, 38, Middle Point, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case; pre-trial set for 2/1/23 @ 8:30 pm.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Nathan Kreischer, 31, Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, F2, Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, F2, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, F3 and Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, F4 - Court orders a pre-sentence investigation; pre-trial set for 2/15/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Michael Missler, 33, Convoy, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - admitted violating his probation for failure to go to WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail credit for 21 days time already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jacob Weir, 25, Bryan, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating his probation for unsuccessful termination from the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail credit for 155 days time already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.