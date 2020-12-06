The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have released new considerations for reducing quarantine for people possibly exposed to COVID-19.
With these new considerations, the Ohio Department of Health has adapted its quarantine guidance for use by local health departments.
Allen County Public Health states that a 14-day quarantine is preferred in order to verify whether or not an individual has COVID-19 and quarantine guidance should be followed for the full 14-day period, even if the individual was released early.
A 14-day quarantine is recommended for people who live or visit congregate living facilities such as nursing homes/assisted living, group homes, or college dorms.
The reduced quarantine guidance from the CDC and the Ohio Department of health can be found below:
Reduced quarantine
10-Day Quarantine
- Quarantine period starts the day after the last contact with a known positive
- Individuals with no symptoms can be released from quarantine - without a negative test, after 10 days from last exposure to COVID-19
- Individuals must still self-monitor for symptoms though the 14th day from last exposure
- If a person develops symptoms, or tests positive, then they must begin an isolation period
7 Day Quarantine
Individuals can be released from quarantine 7 days after exposure IF:
- A COVID-19 test is taken on day 5 or later after exposure and is negative; AND
- 7 days have passed since the last exposure to COVID-19 (even if negative test results is returned before the 7th day)
- Individuals must still self-monitor for symptoms through the 14th day from last exposure
- If a person develops symptoms, or tests positive, then they must begin an isolation period.
Quarantine Information
- You should remain in your home
- Do not go to work, school, public areas or events
- Do not use taxis or public transportation until you have been told it is safe to do so
- Ask for help if you require groceries, other shopping or medications, during your quarantine period.
- If required, ask someone to take your children to school
- Separate yourself from other people in your home by at least 6 feet
- Stay in your own well-ventilated room (windows opened regularly) with the door closed, as appropriate.
- Use a separate bathroom/toilet, if available.
- Clean bathroom/toilet after every use.
- Do not invite visitors (including friends and family) to your home.
- Do not make contact with people at the front door
- Wash hands often with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Use disposable paper towels to dry your hands. Avoid sharing household items.
- Do not share eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people.
- Wear a face mask when you are in the same room with other people, minimize contact with other people even if you are wearing a face mask.
Monitoring for symptoms
Use a thermometer to take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. Also watch for other COVID-19 symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you develop any fever or symptoms during your quarantine call your healthcare provider and seek testing, and begin an isolation period.