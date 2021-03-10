You must admit you have probably wanted to be a superhero at least once in your life.
ArtSpace/Lima is giving you the chance to fulfill that dream, at least on paper. This Saturday they are handing out “superhero comic book” to go art bags. It will contain pencils, an eraser, sample superhero drawings, and 2 books to design any way you want. Just as long as you are the superhero.
ArtSpace/Lima Executive Director Sally Windle adds, “We’re asking the public to fill these out and work on them. It can be kids and adults, but everybody has a story. Fill that out, color that in, and we’ll show them at our comic book show.”
That show is planned for late July in tandem with a show of a professional comic book artist. The superhero bags will be handed out Saturday starting at noon in Cherry Alley.