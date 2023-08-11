Crews battle barn fire early Friday morning in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It was a very busy morning for fire crews in Auglaize County as they battled a major fire.
Fire crews were dispatched at 2:55 this morning at 9611 National Road for the call of a barn fire. Upon arrival, crews found a steel hoop-style barn and hundreds of nearby hay bales fully engulfed. A total of ten departments as far away as New Bremen responded to the blaze, along with Auglaize County EMA and CERT.
The owners were in the process of remodeling the barn, and it's believed that sparks from cutting metal reached the hay bales and eventually started the blaze. There were no injuries to report during the blaze.