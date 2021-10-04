Crime Stoppers looking for tips into catalytic converter thefts

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are looking for information about catalytic converters stolen throughout the county.
A suspect was caught on surveillance video following a theft at 5970 N. Defiance Trail on September 24th. The suspect stole the catalytic converter from a work van. Deputies found a saw blade that they believed was used in the theft. If you have any information about this person you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
