Dayton Veterans Administration is inviting veterans to PACT Act enrollment event in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Dayton Veterans Administration is hosting an event in Lima to help veterans make claims under the PACT Act. Bethany Ulrick tells us how.
On August 2022, the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins or PACT Act was signed into law, with the goal to help veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. It is the largest expansion of VA benefits and services for veterans in a generation. On Saturday, July 15th, the Dayton VA will be holding an education and enrollment fair at the American Legion in Lima (711 S Shore Dr, Lima, OH 45804) to help veterans who experience health problems from being around those toxins while serving in the military.
"We are encouraging all veterans to come forward," says Darlene Jamison. "Even if they have been denied for benefits in the past, because the PACT Act has now expanded eligibility for benefits."
"Also, when a veteran has been in receipt of disability compensation monetary benefits, there are also additional benefits for their dependents on their wars," adds Santora Coleman. "So, if they are 30% or higher they can receive additional monies for their dependent children, dependent spouse, grandparents, and things like that."
Veterans can schedule a time to talk about PACT Act benefits this Saturday in Lima between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. by going to www.dayton.va.gov and scrolling to the bottom of the webpage or by calling 937-262-2195.
"We are encouraging veterans to bring their DD214 for filing claims and getting enrolled with the Dayton VA Medical Center," adds Scott Leas. "That is actually going to help veterans get that done faster."
Veterans learn more about the presumptive conditions and the theaters of operation that qualify by going to va.gov/pact.