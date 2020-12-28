December 28, 2020 COVID-19 numbers

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 28, 2020.
Allen County is reporting 1 new death and 40 new cases. Hancock County has increased by 38 cases and Shelby County has 24 new cases. Auglaize County added 17 new cases, Putnam went up 11 cases, Mercer and Logan Counties have 6 new cases each, and Hardin County has 2.
As for statewide numbers, there were 62 new deaths reported Monday and 4,519 new cases. 290 people were hospitalized, and 30 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit. The Ohio Department of Health says there are 523,494 people that are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.