The defense of a murder suspect has filed a motion to suppress several pieces of evidence.

Defense of murder suspect attempting to have evidence dismissed

Jemonte McNeal was back in court as his attorney has tried to get a few things ruled as inadmissible. They are questioning the probable cause of the arrest warrant for McNeal. The defense also says statements McNeal made to police while being transported from Columbus to Lima and during police interviews should be thrown out. Finally, the defense has questioned the authenticity of a search warrant for a Facebook account and cell phone being used as evidence.

Both sides agreed to use multiple other pieces of evidence to determine the admissibility of all these pieces. Written arguments will be made before the judges make any decisions.

