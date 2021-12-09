Delphos Canal Museum is Celebrating Christmas with a tree festival

The Christmas Tree festival is back and people and organization around Delphos went all out to help make the holidays a little brighter.
This is the 23rd year for the Celebrate Christmas festival, and the Delphos Canal Commission Museum had a special night viewing Thursday of the 100 Christmas decorations and trees that community members and organizations put together. This year’s theme is “Christmas Legends,” which got interpreted many ways, including “The King” Elvis Presley, legendary characters like the Nutcracker, and a tribute to local legend the late Jim Schrader who helped bring a smile to many as Santa for many years. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the trustees are glad to bring it back to show off the trees and the museum to the community.
“I think they will be very impressed with the imagination of the organizations and the volunteers with the trees. And they get to see the history of Delphos and the surrounding communities,” says Kelly North, of the Delphos Canal Commission Museum. “The canal of course being our major one. It’s a great time for family and it’s free admission.”
There will have another nighttime viewing December 16th from 5 to 7 pm. Normal museum hours are Thursday’s from 9am to noon. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.
