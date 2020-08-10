Delphos father given max sentence for injuring infant daughter

A Delphos man convicted of severely injuring his daughter has been given the max sentence behind bars.
19-year-old Anthony Denoyer was handed a sentence of 32 years in prison and up to 36 years. He pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious assault against his 2-month-old daughter. Law enforcement became aware in late October. The prosecutor says the infant suffered 18 broken ribs and skull fractures. She has gone through surgeries at Nationwide Children's Hospital, but doctors aren't certain if there's permanent damage. The girl's grandmother spoke at sentencing on the mother's behalf.
"Now she is 1 years old and not meeting the milestones she should," said Cindy Marshall, the victim's grandmother. "She should be walking and is not. And she also is not even crawling. Because she is not meeting her milestones, she has to do physical therapy."
Denoyer says he was trying to stop the baby from crying when all of the incidents happened.
"I was not in my right mindset," Denoyer said. "I was high on crystal meth. I am asking for help, your honor. I'm mentally not stable. I've beat myself up for the last 9 months that I've been incarcerated. I'm just asking for help, your honor."
Denoyer was ordered not to have contact with his daughter or his ex-girlfriend and her family. His lawyer indicated they plan to appeal the sentence.