Delphos Jefferson High School starts hybrid learning model

Tuesday was the first day of hybrid learning at Delphos Jefferson High School after students tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Delphos Jefferson principal Chad Brinkman announced on the school's Facebook page that three students tested positive and around 43 students were placed in quarantine through contact tracing.
Grades 9 and 10 will now attend school in-person on Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating Friday, grades 11 and 12 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and alternating Fridays, for the time being.
Students not in-person will be logging onto Google Classroom for the school day.
The school is also planning to extend the distance between students in the classrooms. "Right now what we’re doing is trying to put a pause on any more contact tracing," Brinkman said. "We already were about three to six feet per classroom and now we’re going to get it up to even greater than that."
The principal of the high school says that they wanted to take quick action after the positive cases came back.
"The key that every principle is dealing with right now around the school districts is balancing education and safety, and making sure that those are equal," said Brinkman. "We want to make sure that we can get as many kids as possible in front of teachers safely."
The Facebook post also mentioned that sports and extracurricular activities would continue, though students in quarantine would not be allowed to participate until further notice.