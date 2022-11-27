Delphos St. John's welcomes four new members to their Hall of Fame

Delphos St. John's honored four alumni Sunday for their work in and outside the school. Steven Fortener, Alisha Kagarise, Claude Bergfeld, and David Berelsman are the latest inductees to their Hall of Fame. They were honored for their professional and athletic achievements, plus their service to St. John's and to mankind. The new Hall of Famers graduated in a span of 56 years, but they all credit St. John's and the community to who they are today. 

“What I love about St. John's is really faith, family and excellence,” says Steven “Stu” Fortener, Hall of Fame Inductee for Professional Achievement.  “Everybody is out to help everybody else. It is not a competition. When a classmate wins, or another team wins, we all win.  It is just a special place.” 

Alisha (Anthony) Kagarise
Claude A. Bergfeld
David Berelsman
Steven (Stu) Fortener

