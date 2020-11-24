DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives Dec. 15

Gov. Mike DeWine announces what he calls "a light at the end of the tunnel" as he talked with the federal government about a vaccine.
DeWine says Pfizer will be delivering the first batch of a Coronavirus vaccine to Ohio on Dec. 15. It's expected that 30,000 doses will be delivered to start, but DeWine expects a constant flow of deliveries every few days. For Pfizer's vaccine, it requires two shots taken three to four weeks apart. Moderna is scheduled to begin delivering their vaccine about a week after that. DeWine explains how the first batches will be distributed.
"Anybody who is in direct contact, direct contact with COVID patients," DeWine said. Whether that be in a hospital or outside the hospital, that they should be at the first tier. Also, very early on is going to be in all probability people who care for people in a congregate care setting."
With no briefing scheduled for Thursday, the latest health advisory map and travel advisory map will be released Wednesday.