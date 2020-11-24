DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives Dec. 15

Gov. Mike DeWine announces what he calls "a light at the end of the tunnel" as he talked with the federal government about a vaccine.

DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives Dec. 15

DeWine says Pfizer will be delivering the first batch of a Coronavirus vaccine to Ohio on Dec. 15. It's expected that 30,000 doses will be delivered to start, but DeWine expects a constant flow of deliveries every few days. For Pfizer's vaccine, it requires two shots taken three to four weeks apart. Moderna is scheduled to begin delivering their vaccine about a week after that. DeWine explains how the first batches will be distributed.

DeWine announces COVID-19 vaccine arrives Dec. 15

"Anybody who is in direct contact, direct contact with COVID patients," DeWine said. Whether that be in a hospital or outside the hospital, that they should be at the first tier. Also, very early on is going to be in all probability people who care for people in a congregate care setting."

With no briefing scheduled for Thursday, the latest health advisory map and travel advisory map will be released Wednesday.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.