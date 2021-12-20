Distribution begins for Lima Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance

It’s beginning to look like Christmas for hundreds of families in the region.
December 20th started the distribution of toys and food for more than 500 families that are being helped with the Lima Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance. Bag after bag after bag of toys headed out the door to be placed under the tree for children on Christmas morning. Those receiving the assistance are grateful for the help to provide a Merry Christmas for their families.
Kimberly Lewis is raising her grandchildren and is appreciative of the program, "I just think it’s so great. They’re giving these wonderful presents to these kids to make them all feel great on Christmas Day and I just think it’s a wonderful program."
Salvation Army officials say the generosity of the community has provided families struggling with the effects of the pandemic some sense of normalcy during a stressful time.
Major Deb Stacy of the Lima Salvation Army says, “We also service single families just having a hard time because of Covid. Being quarantined they’ve lost income. We’re also helping seniors who just need a little extra help because of the holiday. So, we were able to purchase hams at a great price. Catholic charities partnered with us to help with our food boxes. We’ve just been blessed this year because we have a giving community who wants to help others.”
If you are finding yourself or someone else struggling this Christmas, you can still call the Salvation Army at 419-224-9055 to get some sort of assistance.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.