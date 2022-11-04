Doctors are concerned about the greater numbers of RSV cases they are seeing this year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Respiratory infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are appearing earlier and in greater numbers this year.

The CDC says RSV cases in the country have reached a two-year high. The virus causes symptoms similar to the common cold and can be severe in infants and older adults. The virus is most common from November to early spring, and several states are already running out of beds in children's hospitals. We spoke to a family medicine doctor at Mercy Health-St. Rita's who says they still have plenty of bed space but are concerned with the growing number of cases this early.

