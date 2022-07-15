Driver seriously injured after semi strikes bridge pillar on US Route 30

A part of U.S. 30 by the State Route 115 overpass and exit ramp is back open this morning after being closed for seven hours following a crash with a semi and trailer Thursday evening. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the semi-driver from Indianapolis was ejected and received life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Rita's for treatment. The OSHP reports that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
The crash happened Thursday evening around 8:25 p.m. in the westbound lane of 30. The post reports the semi went off the right side of the road for an unknown reason. It hit a guardrail, ramped up, and partially went over a concrete barrier then hit the bridge pillar for the 115 overpass. The truck and trailer came to rest on its side and partially on top of the concrete barrier. That crash remains under investigation.
7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway:Patrol Monroe Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash after a semi-tractor and trailer struck a bridge pillar.
On July 14, 2022, at approximately 8:25 P.M. troopers responded to US Route 30 at the State Route 115 overpass after receiving a report of a semi-truck that struck the bridge pillar. Gavin Dasaur, age 27, of Indianapolis, Indiana was operating a 2013 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer westbound on US Route 30 when the semi-truck went off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The semi-truck struck the guardrail, ramped up and partially over a concrete barrier before striking the eastern most bridge pillar of the SR 115 overpass on the north side of the roadway. The truck went over the concrete barrier and came to final rest on its side, and the trailer came to final rest partially on top of the concrete barrier. Mr. Dasaur was ejected from the truck.
Mr. Dasaur was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center by Cairo-Monroe Township EMS for life-threatening injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug use are unknown at this time. The westbound lanes of US 30 between the SR 115 exit ramp, to the entrance ramp from SR 115 to US 30 were closed for approximately seven hours during cleanup and bridge inspection.
Assisting troopers on scene were Cairo-Monroe Township Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Allen County Emergency Management Agency, Beaverdam Fleet and Gerken Materials. The crash remains under investigation
