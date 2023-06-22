Edwards faces a felonious assault charge as his case is bound over to Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who was arrested by Lima police for a West Wayne Street shooting will now have his case bound over to the county.
33-year-old Cortey Edwards is facing a single charge of felonious assault. He signed a waiver in Lima Municipal Court that will now send his case over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court.
The Lima Police Department states that Cortey, as well as 31-year-old Tyshawn Edwards, were involved in a shooting on June 9th at 903 West Wayne Street. Police found 33-year-old James Evans of Lima with serious injuries at that location and he was sent to the hospital. Edwards is out on a $50,000 dollar bond. A grand jury will also review his case to see if an indictment should be filed.