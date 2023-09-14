Exciting renovations coming to downtown Lima for the Central District

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Construction is about to move outside for one of the biggest transformations in downtown Lima.
Thursday, the City of Lima's Design Review Board gave the OK for the construction of the outside area of the new district to begin. Concrete could be poured as soon as next week for a patio with multiple amenities. The courtyard will be a space with something for everyone. The interior of the building is also coming along with space for a bakery and the new Lima location of Winans, a coffee and chocolate store that will have a drive-through. They hope to be open by the beginning of November.
"We have their drive-through getting ready to go through. That's at the building department now. So lots of great things. Hopefully, within the next 60 days, the courtyard will all be coming together. Which that's outdoor fire pits, some astroturf for games outdoors, outdoor ping-pong, corn-hole, and things like that. There'll be a big screen TV. So, all kinds of different activities and things can go on and programming on-site. So we're really, really excited. A great space for downtown Lima to complement the amphitheater and all the great things that are going on," stated Tracie Sanchez, Central District partner.
There are several buildings that will comprise the Central District. "MakerSpace" is being developed in the 219 building on the corner, the 207 building is the multi-use structure, housing several businesses and the courtyard. And development of the 201 building on the north side of the district has not begun.