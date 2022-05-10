Farm Day returns for Lima elementary students

After a two-year hiatus, Farm Day is back for Lima elementary students and at a new location.
Prior to the pandemic, the event was held as an annual tradition at South Science and Technology Magnet. The event is now being organized by Lima Senior's Agriculture and Outdoor Education program and is being moved to the Allen County Fairgrounds.
Students rotated through various hands-on stations that included lessons on urban gardening, the evolution of agriculture equipment, crop production, wildlife, and natural resources. The goal was to highlight the importance of agriculture in everyday life and where the food on our table really comes from.
"It gives our kids a chance to realize that they don't have to just go to the grocery store and buy their own food. They can grow it themselves or they can understand how our food supply system works. We want our fourth graders to leave here and not only have a confidence in agriculture, but say wow, I don't see that every day and I want to be involved with it," says Danial Maltsbarger, Lima Senior Ag Teacher.
"We was learning about cows, how they get milk and stuff. I'm just here to learn about animals and learn about the nutrients, soybeans, and stuff. Just having a nice day with my class and have a nice day with my friends," says Kayden Pearson, fourth grade student with Lima City Schools.
Roughly 250 fourth graders participated in this year's Farm Day event.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!