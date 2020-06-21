Father's Day spent outdoors

The bad weather held off, for the most part, to make for a beautiful Father's Day, and dads around the area spent their day enjoying the outdoors.
The Ottawa Metro Park and Campground seemed to be the quiet spot that many dads and granddads chose to spend their day at. Picnics were taking place under the shelters, campers were set up, and people were casting lines all day. We asked a couple of dads what it means to them to be celebrating Father’s Day.
“It doesn’t get any better than this," says Ron Bowman of Ottawa. "Catching fish with the grandsons, this is my life.”
Jeremy Price, a Fort Jennings Resident says, “It’s good to see them go and do things on their own now. All the work that you’ve done as a parent, well you still continue to do it, but all the work that you did as they were growing up, you just kinda see the fruits of that labor.”
Bowman was fishing with his two grandsons for the day, something they often enjoy doing, and Price has been camping for the past week with five out of his seven children. Two of them wished him a happy Father’s Day from out of state.