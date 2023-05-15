Press Release from Abby Ditomassi, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife: FINDLAY, Ohio – Northwest Ohio’s public lakes and reservoirs teem with fish such as yellow perch, largemouth bass, and more. Now is the perfect time to grab a fishing pole and try to catch them, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Ohio has 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie water, and 481 miles of the Ohio River. At $25 for a resident one-year license, fishing is a cost-effective and accessible outdoor reactional activity. Youth under the age of 16 can fish for free, and all Ohio residents can fish without purchasing a license during Free Fishing Days on June 17-18. All size and daily limits apply during these two days.
The Division of Wildlife has numerous resources available to assist anglers, including lake maps, fishing tips by species, fishing forecasts, and introductory information for new anglers. Many of these resources are available right at your fingertips with the HuntFish OH mobile app. Fishing regulations and an interactive fishing map can be located from any mobile device. For more information on fishing tips and forecasts, go to wildohio.gov. Here are a few areas in northwest Ohio anglers may want to visit.
Yellow perch
Findlay Reservoir No. 2 (Hancock County) – This reservoir offers abundant large yellow perch, some longer than 13 inches. If fishing from a boat, start by fishing on the east side of the reservoir along the shared dike with Findlay Reservoir No. 1. You should also try the deeper areas of the east basin. Shoreline fishing in the spring and fall can be productive. Boaters will benefit from an improved concrete launch ramp with a dock at Findlay Reservoir No. 2, and shoreline anglers can enjoy a floating dock. The reservoir’s entire shoreline is accessible for shoreline angling. There is a 10-horsepower motor limit on the reservoir. Boaters should be cautious of wind direction and speed before venturing out, as the reservoir is often subjected to more intense winds than surrounding areas due to its height.
Largemouth bass
Clear Fork Reservoir (Richland and Ashland counties) – Clear Fork Reservoir is one of the best in the state for largemouth bass. Explore the shallow western end for bass hiding among fallen trees and stumps. In spring, cast along the eastern end near the dam for larger fish. Division of Wildlife sampling surveys consistently show good numbers of fish longer than 20 inches. The reservoir features a multilane concrete launch ramp as well as a full-service marina. This is an unlimited horsepower lake with an 8-mph speed limit. Clear Fork Reservoir is also one of Ohio’s premiere muskellunge lakes.
Saugeye
Pleasant Hill Reservoir (Richland and Ashland counties) – This reservoir offers excellent opportunities for saugeye fishing. When possible, fish the flat just outside the marina, as well as where the reservoir bends south to the dam. Saugeye fishing is also good just off the beach in 10 to 15 feet of water. Try fishing near the beach at night with a jig tipped with a live minnow near the bottom. An improved boat launch offers courtesy docks as well as an accessible fishing dock. This lake allows unlimited horsepower for boats and can be busy. Anglers may have luck in the upper end of the reservoir if it is crowded elsewhere.
Crappie
Pleasant Hill Reservoir (Richland and Ashland counties) – Pleasant Hill Reservoir continues to be the best crappie producer in northwest Ohio. It contains many crappie longer than 9 inches (the minimum length is 9 inches). Popular spots for fishing are along the rocky ledge on the southern shore and small coves along the southern neck of the reservoir. Focus on trees or logs submerged in the water. The northern end becomes more popular during the summer as fish seek more cover. Pleasant Hill has an improved boat launch with recently renovated courtesy docks, as well as an accessible fishing dock near the boat launch. This lake is an unlimited horsepower lake that attracts many boating enthusiasts. Try fishing in the upper end of the reservoir when it gets crowded.
Bluegill
Lake La Su An Wildlife Area (Williams County) – The lakes and ponds on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area are managed for abundant big bluegill (longer than 8 inches). At the largest lake in the area, Lake La Su An, the east and south shorelines across from the fishing dock are the best locations to fish. Live bait, especially waxworms and redworms, entice panfish to bite. Remember that live fish (including minnows) cannot be used as bait on the wildlife area. The main lake features a concrete boat ramp with a dock, as well as an accessible fishing dock. The lake allows unlimited horsepower for boats with a no-wake restriction. Other ponds on the area have primitive boat launches suitable for small boats. Fishing is available through late summer on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Please visit wildohio.gov for a full listing of the area rules.
Channel catfish
Beaver Creek Reservoir (Sandusky County) – This upground reservoir offers shoreline fishing access for anglers of all ages. Look for channel catfish in deeper water during the day using cut baits or night crawlers. For early morning, early evening, or nighttime fishing try the shallow southern portion of the reservoir. Anglers can expect to find good numbers of fish in the 17- to 20-inch range, with some fish up to 27 inches long. The reservoir has an improved concrete boat launch with dock and is restricted to electric motors only. Boats with larger motors can keep them tipped up and out of the water. Be aware of strong west winds which can affect launching and landing boats.
Check the Ohio Fishing Regulations for details before casting a line.
