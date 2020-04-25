Findlay couple shows appreciation to truck drivers with "Operation Feed a Trucker"

Truck drivers across the county are all running into the same problem right now: They can’t find a place to park their rigs and enjoy a hot meal. That’s why this Findlay couple has started ‘Operation Feed a Trucker.’
Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of this pandemic. Thanks to them, our hospitals have supplies, our grocery stores have food, and we are able to get anything we need to keep us safe and healthy.
But, restaurants are closed for dine-in eating, and even take out options are scarce for truckers, leaving them without what they need--a hot meal.
“We couldn’t eat," says Kevin Sinclair, a trucker for Shaffer Trucking in Nebraska. "A lot of us couldn’t eat. I know a lot of my friends don’t have refrigerators, they don’t have microwaves. If it isn’t there to eat--they’re hungry.”
Robert and Jana Sasse started "Operation Feed a Trucker" to show their appreciation for truckers and to feed as many of them as possible. Starting on Easter weekend, they have spent every weekend at truck stops off Interstate 75 giving out hot meals and other snacks to any driver that needs it.
Robert says, “It’s just a convenience for them, but furthermore it’s just an appreciation because they’re on the frontline also and they have to deal with this every day.”
Robert’s home improvement business started to slow down because of the pandemic, so he decided to sell one of his trailers to kick-off the funding for the meals-- sacrificing a part of his business to help others who are still working.
“I don’t have to hope," says Robert. "I can see it in their eyes, and I know what they’re thinking, and plus when they donate or say 'thank you', just the tone of the thank you, it says we’re doing the right thing.”
Truckers weren’t the only ones making pit stops at "Operation Feed A Trucker." Car, after car, pulled up to the tent donating different kinds of food and drinks, and others donated money. The couple says that donations from the community are what’s keeping 'Operation Feed a Trucker' going.
If you’d like to be a part of "Operation Feed a Trucker", you can find them on Facebook and donate right on their page.