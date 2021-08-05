Findlay Police investigating suspicious death

An investigation is underway in Findlay regarding a deceased male found Thursday afternoon.
The Findlay Police Department responded to a call at 614 S. Blanchard St. just before 12:30 P.M. about reports of a deceased male in the residence. Upon arrival, the police department located the body. They then requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, and are currently ruling it a suspicious death.
Not much information has been released at this time, but officers were investigating at the scene as of 6:30 Thursday night. We will give updates on the situation as more information is released.