Findlay Police investigating suspicious death

An investigation is underway in Findlay regarding a deceased male found Thursday afternoon. 

The Findlay Police Department responded to a call at 614 S. Blanchard St. just before 12:30 P.M. about reports of a deceased male in the residence. Upon arrival, the police department located the body. They then requested the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation, and are currently ruling it a suspicious death.

Not much information has been released at this time, but officers were investigating at the scene as of 6:30 Thursday night. We will give updates on the situation as more information is released.

 

