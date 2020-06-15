Findlay Public Library reopens with safety modifications

In Findlay, another building reopens its doors on Monday, the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.
Within the first three minutes of opening Monday, 26 people were already in the doorway. The library returns with limited hours, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will also notice changes inside.
All staff are wearing masks and it's recommended for visitors too. Returns are to be placed in the exterior drop off because material coming in needs to be quarantined for 72 hours. Only 50 people will be allowed inside at a time and no one under 16 years old will be allowed in without an adult. Computer use is available on a limited basis.
"And as patrons will see when they walk around, the library looks a little different right now," said Sarah Clevidence, director of Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. "We have Plexiglas shields up at our service desks. We currently don't have any open seating for our patrons. We've moved a lot of our furniture to make room for larger pathways, so folks can maintain social distancing, while they move throughout the library."
The library's curbside service will remain available.