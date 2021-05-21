Flag exchange planned for June 11th & 12th

As Flag Day approaches, a collective group of military veterans have organized a flag exchange.
The Disabled Veterans of America Lima Chapter along with the Marine Corps League Chapter 1063 are giving people the chance to have their old American flags disposed of properly.
They will be set up at the Village Office in Elida on Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th to collect the flags, and will even have flags to buy and replace the old ones.
This is the second year they will be doing the flag exchange in Elida and says they appreciate the community making sure their flags are taken care of properly.
Steve Montgomery, a representative of DAV in Lima says, “A lot of people know that there’s a way to dispose of flags, but they don’t know how to go about doing it. This way they can bring them to us, and we will see that they’re taken care of properly and we also give them the opportunity to replace those flags with a new flag.”
There are two different sizes of flags that you can buy for either $20 or $30 dollars.
The flag exchange will take place from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Friday and 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday.