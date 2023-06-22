Flock Camera System pivotal in escaped inmate search; will provide extra security for Lima

A couple of weeks ago, Allen County was on edge.
News came that two escaped inmates, Bradley Gillespie and James Lee, had escaped the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution. Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to try and catch the two inmates -- the first thing they needed to do -- is track them.
Thanks to a flock camera system, an image was captured of a vehicle believed to be stolen by Lee and Gillespie.
"If we didn’t discover them when we did, and they would have kept on going, they could have gotten to their destinations," said Lima Police Chief Angel Cortes.
Flock Camera Systems are used across the United States by multiple law enforcement agencies. These departments are able to upload information on dangerous individuals and vehicles that they may be driving. Lima Police knew that the two inmates could have been fleeing the area by stealing a vehicle.
"That vehicle could have been associated to one of the persons who escaped because they were from Wapak," said Cortes. "Maybe a long shot, but we took that chance anyway."
And that chance turned out to be the right call, as not only did Flock Cameras in Indiana pick up a photo of the vehicle, but other key details as well.
"When we were able to blow that picture up - and then confirm with photos on file with the Oakwood administration of Mr. Lee’s tattoos, We were able with that tattoo, match up his arm," said Ron Holman, Lima Police Major.
This led to the police knowing they were not in the area — but they had a travel route to follow. These Flock Camera systems are also installed in the City of Lima in multiple locations, a move that Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says helps not only protect the community - but strengthens the safety infrastructure.
"Really over the last two-three years - we have been looking at the use of technology to help us make better decisions - but also the use of technology to grow our force," said Smith.
Lima Police have stated that they are already seeing results with these cameras. Chief Cortes also says it sends a strong message to those who would do harm in Lima.
"Lima is not the place to come to do your dirty deeds," said Cortes. "We want people to come here, to visit this community, to have a safe time in a safe community. They can stay out."