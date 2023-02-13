Forest man faces menacing charges after allegedly threatening people with a knife at Van Wert restaurant

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Forest man was arrested for threatening people at a Van Wert restaurant with a knife.
47-year-old Joshua DeAmicis was charged with menacing and aggravated menacing for the incident that happened on Saturday at the Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill restaurant. According to the Van Wert Police Department, DeAmicis had a knife when he approached the victim and said 'you are going to pay for this.' A witness tackled DeAmicis and two other customers helped subdue him until police arrived. He was on probation for an OVI violation and refused to take a breathalyzer which violates the rules of his probation. DeAmicis will be arraigned at a later date.
2/13/23 6:23 AM Press Release from the Van Wert Police Department: On 2/11/23 law enforcement was dispatched to 865 N. Washington St. for an intoxicated male with a knife threatening people. Law enforcement arrived and the male was detained. The male was identified as Joshua Deamicis (47) from Forest, Ohio.
A Victim reported he was sitting at a table when Deamicis approached him with a knife. Deamicis stated, “You are going to pay for this.” The witness observed the knife in his Deamicis’ hand and tackled Deamicis. Two other people at the restaurant helped subdue Deamicis until police arrived. The two witnesses were threated also.
Deamicis is on probation at the Van Wert Municipal Court and refused to take a Portable Breath Test. Refusing to take a Portable Breath test is a violation of probation rules.
Deamicis’ probation violated and he was charged with one count of Menacing and two counts of Agg. Menacing.
He was taken to the Van Wert County Corrections facility