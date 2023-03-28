Former Lima police officer found guilty of resisting arrest

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former Lima police officer who was arrested during an incident last summer where a Wapakoneta police officer was injured, was found guilty by a jury.
Veronica Sepulveda was found guilty of resisting arrest, but not guilty of obstructing official business. Sepulveda was part of an incident with another former Lima police officer, Tyler Dunlap, in June of 2022. Both were intoxicated and Sepulveda had a head injury.
When EMS showed up to treat her, Dunlap was ordered by a Wapakoneta police officer to let EMS personnel give aid to Sepulveda. Dunlap did not comply. He and Sepulveda got into an altercation with the female officer, who suffered a broken finger trying to arrest the pair.
Sepulveda will be sentenced at a later date. Dunlap was sentenced to 180 days and five years of community control after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault, resisting arrest, and misconduct at an emergency.