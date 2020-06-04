Four Scholastic Arts Spotlight students get scholarships to pursue their dream careers

It's money that will help with books and more when they venture onto a college campus for the first time this fall.
Four of this year's Scholastic Arts Spotlight students that were featured on Fox Lima were recognized Thursday for their talents by receiving $500 dollar scholarships. The scholarships were sponsored by Ashley Furniture, The Union Bank, Council for the Arts of Greater Lima, and ArtSpace/Lima.
Each of the students are pursuing a career in the arts. Katie Brunner from Shawnee High School is a Studio Art Major and will attend Miami University. Lima Senior High School Senior Jeremiah Dew will be attending The Ohio State University and is majoring in Music Education. Ash Plummer from Spencerville High School wants to be a professional Bassoon player and will attend Ithaca College. Nora Dellifield from Ada High School was not able to attend the scholarship presentation Thursday. Nora wants to be a costume designer and will attend DePaul University to study Costume Technology.
Altogether, ten students from area school districts were highlighted in this year's Scholastic Arts Spotlight series. Supporters of the program say it's important to highlight talents in the arts and support their career goals.