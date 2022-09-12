From prison to the Olympics, Tony Hoffman speaks to Delphos students about making positive choices

From prison to the Olympics, Tony Hoffman speaks to Delphos students about making positive

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Students of Delphos St. John's and Delphos Jefferson hearing from a special speaker Monday morning.

Tony Hoffman spoke on his experiences, including his struggles with substance abuse and ending up in prison, getting sober and performing in the Olympics, and of course telling his story around the country. This talk was funded by money raised at the Andrew Elder Golf Scramble that was put on this summer, with the hopes that through hearing Hoffman's story, these students will make good decisions throughout their lives and prioritize their mental health.

