Funding 4-H scholarships with the Bear Hollow Wood Carvings at the fair

It’s been a classic event at the fair that helps raise money for 4-H kids and gives people a chance to buy some unique art. It's the Bear Hollow Wood Carving Show.
At the Allen County Fair, people can watch a regular log turn into a beautiful sculpture with a little bit of help from power tools and a whole lot of artistic talent. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll be able to take one of the carvings home when they’re auctioned off at the end of the fair.
Jason Emmons, the owner of Bear Hollow Wood Carvers says, “It has to be a passion, or else I wouldn’t be doing it out here in 90 plus degree weather with high humidity. It’s a challenge, and I appreciate the challenge. I love what I do, I get worn out, I get tired, but I’m not tired of it and that’s when you know you’re doing the right thing.”
Emmons has been showing off his passion to fairgoers at the Allen County Fairgrounds for over 10 years. With locally sourced wood, he creates large carvings of a variety of different subjects. In just about 45 minutes of chain saw buzzing, sawdust flying, and much focus, a beautiful carving is created right on the fairgrounds.
Even in the sweltering heat, people just had to see the carvings come to life. Not only are these shows free for the fairgoers, but it also benefits the 4-H kids in the end. The money from auctioning these pieces off goes toward 4-H scholarships.
Alice Bennett, a director of the Allen County Agricultural Society says, “Last year we were able to give out four scholarships and it helps the kids go to college, it’s not a major amount, but it’s a help and we just want people to come out and buy so we get more funds to be able to fund the scholarships.”
Emmons says he loves the synergy between getting to see people be excited about watching him carve, and also being able to help out the kids that mean so much to the fair.
“It’s a win-win," says Emmons. "I’m able to put shows on for people but we have residual, which is carvings left over and Allen County has done a great job with their auction and providing those scholarships for kids and things for those 4-H kids. It’s a great way to come out, support the fair, take home unique pieces of art, so it’s an all-around feel-good.”
The wood carvings show runs four times on Friday, and once more on Saturday morning.
To become the lucky owner of one of these carvings, you’ll have to outbid others at Saturday’s auction at the Grandstand Plaza Stage.