Gen Z voters are making an impact in politics and elections

ADA, OH (WLIO) - Young voters have been credited with stopping the red wave that Republicans were hoping for in the general election last week, but as Nathan Kitchens tells us this rising demographic can not be ignored in the future.

The Ohio Northern Institute for Civics and Public Policy says that Gen Z voters were an unexpected force in the November 8th election. The group is categorized as being born after 1997 and according to national data, voters between 18 to 29 years old had around 27% voter turnout last week. Compared to around 20% in past elections for the same age group.

