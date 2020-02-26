Gerry Hundt performs at Allen County Museum for Blues Night

Two dozen people braved the bad weather for the annual Blues Night at the Allen County Museum. This year's concert featured Gerry Hundt and his Legendary One-Man-Band.
With his guitar in one hand and his foot on the drum, Hundt played a number of well-known blues hits. As he played, the audience sang and danced. This event is held every year by the Blues in the Schools. It's a program that teaches students about blues music. Through the free event, the organization hopes to get more people interested in this genre.
“Music is such a huge part of my life,” said Pickles, the Blues Night committee chair. “It always has been and to be able to share it with other folks in the community and maybe they’ll like what they hear and maybe they’ll want to come back.”
Blues in the Schools will last all week at the Liberty Arts Magnet School.